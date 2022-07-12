  • A house burns after a Russian military strike in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Kramatorsk, Ukraine – Ukraine warned Monday that Russian forces were preparing to intensify their fight for key cities in the Donbas, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bitterly accused Canada of undermining sanctions against Moscow.

In eastern Ukraine — the focal point for a grinding Russian offensive — the death toll from a weekend shelling of an apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region rose to 33, according to emergency services.

