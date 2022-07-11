The manufacturing and electric power industries, mainstays of the Chugoku region that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide, are under pressure to accelerate their decarbonization efforts. But high hurdles stand in their way, with slow progress being seen in the shift toward electric vehicles and use of renewable energy sources.
If they fail to respond, the industries that support the regional economy, including their parts suppliers, could fall into decline.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.