The manufacturing and electric power industries, mainstays of the Chugoku region that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide, are under pressure to accelerate their decarbonization efforts. But high hurdles stand in their way, with slow progress being seen in the shift toward electric vehicles and use of renewable energy sources.

If they fail to respond, the industries that support the regional economy, including their parts suppliers, could fall into decline.

