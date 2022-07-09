The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a stump speech on Friday has highlighted the difficulty of preventing shooting incidents even in a country like Japan, where gun control is strict compared with other nations such as the United States.
A number of shooting crimes have occurred in Japan in recent years, including those targeting politicians, and experts have pointed to new technology such as 3D printers that can produce homemade guns as a factor thwarting law enforcement efforts to crack down on all firearms.
