Kashihara, Nara – Japan on Saturday mourned the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose body was being moved to Tokyo from the western town where he was gunned down at close range on the campaign trail.
The murder of Japan’s best-known politician rattled the country and sent shock waves around the world, particularly given the nation’s low levels of violent crime and strict gun laws.
