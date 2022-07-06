Japan’s top utility company Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings is considering joining a partnership between state-backed investment fund Japan Investment Corp. and a local private equity firm in bidding to take over Toshiba Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.
The largest power utility in Japan, known as Tepco, is looking to secure Toshiba’s nuclear business, the people said. Foreign funds have approached JIC to join the bid, according to people familiar with the matter.
