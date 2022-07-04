  • A woman walks past candidates' posters for the Upper House election, in Tokyo on June 22. | REUTERS
    A woman walks past candidates' posters for the Upper House election, in Tokyo on June 22. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

A pop idol, volleyball player, actor, TV anchorperson, professional snowboarder and an author.

What do they all have in common? They are the former job titles of candidates for the Tokyo electoral district in Sunday’s Upper House election, where 34 individuals are battling for one of the six seats available.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,