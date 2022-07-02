With the global energy situation undergoing dramatic changes due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japan’s ruling bloc is leaning toward the idea of making greater use of nuclear power, ahead of a key election.
Gasoline and electricity prices have soared amid historic price rises for resources. Unusual heat waves that have hit Japan are also fueling concerns in the business community over rising costs and power shortages.
