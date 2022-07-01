The mercury rose to as high as 40.4 degrees Celsius in the city of Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, on Friday, marking the highest level in the country this year, the Meteorological Agency said. Friday also saw a record high six locations across the nation mark highs above 40 degrees.

The temperature reached 40.3 degrees in the city of Isesaki in Gunma; 40.2 degrees in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture; 40.1 degrees in the town of Hatoyama in Saitama Prefecture; and 40.0 degrees in the city of Kumagaya in Saitama and in the city of Tajimi in Gifu Prefecture, according to the agency.