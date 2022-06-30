  • Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong on Thursday. The Chinese leader said the city’s 'One Country, Two Systems' governance formula would ensure its prosperity and stability as the finance hub contributed to China’s 'great reunification.' | BLOOMBERG
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Hong Kong had been reborn after facing one “challenge” after another since he last visited five years ago, as he returned to the city to mark its 25th anniversary of Chinese rule.

The Chinese leader said the city’s “One Country, Two Systems” governance formula would ensure its prosperity and stability, as the finance hub contributed to China’s “great reunification,” in a short speech delivered at West Kowloon Station on Thursday afternoon.

