Chinese President Xi Jinping said Hong Kong had been reborn after facing one “challenge” after another since he last visited five years ago, as he returned to the city to mark its 25th anniversary of Chinese rule.
The Chinese leader said the city’s “One Country, Two Systems” governance formula would ensure its prosperity and stability, as the finance hub contributed to China’s “great reunification,” in a short speech delivered at West Kowloon Station on Thursday afternoon.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.