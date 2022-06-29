A former White House aide portrayed a violent and out-of-control Donald Trump in his presidency’s final weeks, saying she was told that he reached for the steering wheel and lunged at a Secret Service agent who tried to stop him from traveling to the Capitol to join the insurrectionist mob on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cassidy Hutchinson, then an assistant to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave the most gripping testimony yet in a House committee’s hearings on the Capitol riot, providing a window into the workings of Trump’s inner circle during the attack and days beforehand.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.