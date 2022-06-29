  • Plaintiffs of the Osaka District Court case on same-sex marriage speak to reporters on June 20. | KYODO
Earlier this month, the Osaka District Court ruled that it was not against the Constitution to ban same-sex marriage — a stark contrast to last year’s ruling by the Sapporo District Court, which declared that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs in the Osaka case are planning to appeal to a higher court on Thursday.

