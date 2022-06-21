  • Under a shared parental authority system the Justice Ministry is expected to propose to an internal panel, parents would be able to jointly make major decisions for their child, such as those related to health care and education. | GETTY IMAGES
    Under a shared parental authority system the Justice Ministry is expected to propose to an internal panel, parents would be able to jointly make major decisions for their child, such as those related to health care and education. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

The Justice Ministry plans to propose joint parental authority for divorced parents in Japan, which at present grants it only to one of the parents, paving the way for the nation to possibly move in line with international standards.

The ministry is expected to submit the proposal to the Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the justice minister, according to reports by the Mainichi Shimbun and Nikkei daily on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The panel is slated to draft an interim proposal on revisions to the Civil Code in August.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,