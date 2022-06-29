Candidates in the July 10 election for the House of Councilors are divided over whether to wear face masks while campaigning.
Some make stump speeches without wearing a face mask, hoping that showing their face will help them gain recognition, while others wear a mask in consideration of persisting concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
