  • Posters in Kobe show candidates running for the July 10 Upper House election. | KYODO
    Posters in Kobe show candidates running for the July 10 Upper House election. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Local election boards across Japan are taking a variety of measures to boost voter turnout in the July 10 House of Councilors election, such as using the TikTok short video app to catch the eye of young voters and offering discount services for people who go to the polls.

The official campaign period for the triennial election for the Upper House began on Wednesday last week.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,