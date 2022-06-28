Local election boards across Japan are taking a variety of measures to boost voter turnout in the July 10 House of Councilors election, such as using the TikTok short video app to catch the eye of young voters and offering discount services for people who go to the polls.
The official campaign period for the triennial election for the Upper House began on Wednesday last week.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.