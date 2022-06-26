  • Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at an event in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 18. | REUTERS
    Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at an event in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 18. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

A chilling portrait of a U.S. president who knew he’d lost an election but tried to steal it anyway has emerged in testimony on the Capitol assault, posing a perilous question: Should prosecutors indict Donald Trump?

In their comments to the congressional committee investigating the deadly violence, White House and Trump campaign staff, lawyers and even family members have drawn the contours of a possible prosecution, outlining potential presidential misconduct culminating in the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

