  • Two samples of suspected monkeypox cases go through a process of nucleic acid extraction as they are tested at a microbiology lab at La Paz Hospital in Madrid on June 1. | REUTERS
    Two samples of suspected monkeypox cases go through a process of nucleic acid extraction as they are tested at a microbiology lab at La Paz Hospital in Madrid on June 1. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Geneva – The World Health Organization’s chief said Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning evolving threat but did not currently constitute a global health emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus convened a committee of experts on Thursday to advise him whether to sound the U.N. health agency’s strongest alarm over the outbreak.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,