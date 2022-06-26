Geneva – The World Health Organization’s chief said Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning evolving threat but did not currently constitute a global health emergency.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus convened a committee of experts on Thursday to advise him whether to sound the U.N. health agency’s strongest alarm over the outbreak.
