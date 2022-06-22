  • A grouper farm and fish processing factory in Fangliao, Taiwan, on June 15. Grouper, which is known for its lean and moist meat, is regarded in Taiwan as a relatively high-end seafood typically eaten on special occasions. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
FANGLIAO, Taiwan – Lin Chun-lai bought his grouper farm in southern Taiwan about a decade ago with an eye on mainland China’s growing appetite for live fish. In just a few years, the former electrician made enough money to comfortably support his family of four and even open a small inn.

Then China abruptly banned all imports of grouper from the island, in an apparent attempt at turning the economic screws on Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own territory. The move cut Lin and other farmers like him off from their main market, putting their livelihoods at risk and dealing a huge blow to a lucrative industry.

