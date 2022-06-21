  • A crude oil tanker sails through the Bosphorus in Istanbul on Jan. 29. | REUTERS
    A crude oil tanker sails through the Bosphorus in Istanbul on Jan. 29. | REUTERS
Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.

The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.

