  • Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Friday. | AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / VIA REUTERS
Australia has welcomed reassurances from the Solomon Islands that it would not allow China to install a military base on its territory, helping to assuage concerns about Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific region.

Penny Wong, Australia’s new foreign minister, on Friday met Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who reaffirmed to her that Australia remained the country’s first partner of choice in matters of security and development.

