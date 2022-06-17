  • As the Bank of Japan reiterated its commitment to loose monetary policy on Friday, the yen edged back towards the ¥135.60-per-dollar lows it struck this week. | KYODO
Japan’s yen is at its weakest in decades and inflicting high costs of imported food and fuel on households and businesses, but also proving to be an unexpected tailwind for multinationals such as pharmaceutical giant Takeda.

As the Bank of Japan reiterated its commitment to loose monetary policy on Friday, affirming its position as a standalone dove in a global environment of rising inflation, the yen edged back towards the ¥135.60-per-dollar lows it struck this week. It is down 14% against the U.S dollar this year.

