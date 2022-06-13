  • A pro-Uyghur activist in front of the U.S. State Department in Washington on May 5, 2021. Mitsubishi Electric was initially slow to respond to a claim it possibly benefited from the forced labor of Uyghurs in China because it did not have a division in charge of human rights issues. | REUTERS
Increased geopolitical tensions in recent years have had the potential to catch companies flat-footed and disrupt their businesses, leading the Japanese government as well as the private sector to bolster initiatives around economic security.

As a result, more Japanese firms are establishing divisions meant to specifically deal with risks stemming from changing geopolitical dynamics, saying that it is increasingly critical for them to be able to make decisions faster and adapt to new circumstances.

