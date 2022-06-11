Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi used an unusually tough speech Saturday at a key regional security forum to push for more cooperation in combating unilateral attempts by “rule-flouting” countries to change the status quo, including via the threat of nuclear weapons.
Japan is on the “front lines” of a battle with such states, Kishi said, including nuclear-armed Russia, China and North Korea, which all neighbor his country.
