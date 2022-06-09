  • A booster shot is administered at a facility in Tokyo's Otemachi district in January. | KYODO
    A booster shot is administered at a facility in Tokyo's Otemachi district in January. | KYODO
Just 36% of people under age 65 who received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine in Japan were protected against infection, yet the rate jumped to nearly 70% for those who got a booster shot, according to a new study from Nagasaki University.

The study, presented on Wednesday to the health ministry advisory panel on coronavirus measures, underscores the importance of getting a third jab, panel chair Takaji Wakita told reporters.

