Just 36% of people under age 65 who received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine in Japan were protected against infection, yet the rate jumped to nearly 70% for those who got a booster shot, according to a new study from Nagasaki University.
The study, presented on Wednesday to the health ministry advisory panel on coronavirus measures, underscores the importance of getting a third jab, panel chair Takaji Wakita told reporters.
