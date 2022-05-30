  • Park Ji-hyun, interim co-chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, at the National Assembly in Seoul in April. | BLOOMBERG
    Park Ji-hyun, interim co-chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, at the National Assembly in Seoul in April. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

In the five years since Park Ji-hyun’s 21st birthday, the South Korean activist has busted an online sex crime ring, published a memoir, revealed her identity to the masses, and become a senior adviser to a leading presidential candidate.

He lost, but she didn’t. The election elevated Park to the highest levels of national politics. Just months after emerging from anonymity, Park was named interim co-chair of the Democratic Party and the leader of its rebuilding efforts. She’s also become a lodestar for millions of South Korean women enraged by a rash of high-profile sexual harassment and violence against women — and the gender politics of newly elected president Yoon Suk-yeol.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,