    Ukrainian students who arrived in Japan after fleeing Russia's invasion of their country listen to Ukraine's national anthem during a ceremony for new students at the Japan University of Economics in Fukuoka Prefecture on April 12. | KYODO
The government will provide financial support of up to ¥120,000 per month to Ukrainian students who have fled their country following the invasion by Russia.

Applications will be accepted from the end of May, and the government is planning to begin offering the assistance as early as July.

