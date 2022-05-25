KYIV/SLOVYANSK, Ukraine – Russian forces sought to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin eastern cities straddling a river as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Moscow was seeking to destroy the industrial Donbas region where it has focused its attacks.
Russia is attempting to seize Donetsk and Luhansk, two separatist-claimed provinces in Donbas, and trap Ukrainian forces in a pocket on the main eastern front.
