President Xi Jinping’s punishing “COVID zero” policy has angered Chinese citizens by invading the one place they’ve retained some small bit of privacy: their homes.
A video of “Big White” hazmat pandemic enforcers dousing disinfectant over an apartment in the eastern Chinese city of Xuzhou — even emptying the refrigerator for sterilization — sparked outrage on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The clip was shared 50,000 times and clocked 10 million views before being censored.
