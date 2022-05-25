  • A staff member carries boxes containing samples to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing facility in Hangzhou, China. | AFP-JIJI
    A staff member carries boxes containing samples to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing facility in Hangzhou, China. | AFP-JIJI

President Xi Jinping’s punishing “COVID zero” policy has angered Chinese citizens by invading the one place they’ve retained some small bit of privacy: their homes.

A video of “Big White” hazmat pandemic enforcers dousing disinfectant over an apartment in the eastern Chinese city of Xuzhou — even emptying the refrigerator for sterilization — sparked outrage on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The clip was shared 50,000 times and clocked 10 million views before being censored.

