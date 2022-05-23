Amid a global chip shortage and heightened geopolitical tensions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday reaffirmed their intention to strengthen cooperation on the production and development of semiconductors.
In an apparent effort to head off risks stemming from dependency on China, the two leaders are stepping up efforts to reinforce economic security by enhancing the stability of chip supply chains and technological competitiveness.
