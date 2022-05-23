  • U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a news conference at Akasaka guest house in Tokyo on Monday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a news conference at Akasaka guest house in Tokyo on Monday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Amid a global chip shortage and heightened geopolitical tensions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday reaffirmed their intention to strengthen cooperation on the production and development of semiconductors.

In an apparent effort to head off risks stemming from dependency on China, the two leaders are stepping up efforts to reinforce economic security by enhancing the stability of chip supply chains and technological competitiveness.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,