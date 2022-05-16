Switzerland’s fabled neutral status is about to face its biggest test in decades, with the Defense Ministry tilting closer to Western military powers in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Defense Ministry is drawing up a report on security options that include joint military exercises with NATO countries and “backfilling” munitions, said Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the ministry.
