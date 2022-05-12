  • (FILES) This file photo taken on August 18, 2021 shows Cardinal Joseph Zen (fourth from right), barrister Margaret Ng (third from right), professor Hui Po-keung (second from right) and singer Denise Ho attend a news conference at the Salesian Missionary House in Hong Kong to announce the closure of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, established to support democracy protesters, on Aug. 18. The elderly Catholic cardinal critical of Beijing and the Cantonese pop star are among a group of veteran democracy advocates who have been arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, legal and police sources said on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    (FILES) This file photo taken on August 18, 2021 shows Cardinal Joseph Zen (fourth from right), barrister Margaret Ng (third from right), professor Hui Po-keung (second from right) and singer Denise Ho attend a news conference at the Salesian Missionary House in Hong Kong to announce the closure of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, established to support democracy protesters, on Aug. 18. The elderly Catholic cardinal critical of Beijing and the Cantonese pop star are among a group of veteran democracy advocates who have been arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, legal and police sources said on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Hong Kong’s national security police detained four prominent democracy activists on Wednesday, prompting condemnation from the White House and signaling that the city’s crackdown on political dissidents isn’t yet over.

Among those arrested by the police were 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen, former lawmaker and barrister Margaret Ng, 74, and Canto-pop singer Denise Ho for allegedly “colluding” with foreign forces, according to local media reports. The four were taken to separate police stations before being released later on bail, according to news outlet RTHK.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,