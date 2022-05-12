Hong Kong’s national security police detained four prominent democracy activists on Wednesday, prompting condemnation from the White House and signaling that the city’s crackdown on political dissidents isn’t yet over.

Among those arrested by the police were 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen, former lawmaker and barrister Margaret Ng, 74, and Canto-pop singer Denise Ho for allegedly “colluding” with foreign forces, according to local media reports. The four were taken to separate police stations before being released later on bail, according to news outlet RTHK.