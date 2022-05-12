Australia’s mighty #MeToo wave is piling pressure on mining and political leaders, who are preparing to face a reckoning over sexual harassment scandals stretching from the arid Outback to Parliament House.

Over the past 18 months, thousands of women have exposed a culture of bullying and abuse in mining, the country’s economic engine, as well as other workplaces, provoking public outrage and pledges of decisive action from politicians and executives.