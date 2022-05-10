Japan should end a policy of capping daily arrivals from overseas, abolish virus testing on entry, and allow a free flow of tourists and businesspeople, a senior figure in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.
Speaking in an interview Tuesday at his offices in parliament, Hiroshige Seko said the country should wind down some of the toughest COVID-related border restrictions among leading economies. He said travelers who have received three vaccine doses should be allowed entry, but be required to wear masks in line with government advice.
