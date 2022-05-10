  • Tins of Swedish Match AB General snus smokeless tobacco. By acquiring Swedish Match, Philip Morris would gain a broader distribution network in the U.S. for its reduced-risk products, helping position it to bring IQOS or vape products to American consumers. | BLOOMBERG
    Tins of Swedish Match AB General snus smokeless tobacco. By acquiring Swedish Match, Philip Morris would gain a broader distribution network in the U.S. for its reduced-risk products, helping position it to bring IQOS or vape products to American consumers. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Philip Morris International Inc. is in talks to buy Swedish Match AB, a maker of smokeless tobacco products, in a deal that would accelerate the Marlboro-maker’s push beyond cigarettes.

Swedish Match and Philip Morris International confirmed the discussions in statements Monday, saying talks are ongoing and there’s no certainty that an offer will be made. If the deal occurs, it would become one of the largest transatlantic transactions this year.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,