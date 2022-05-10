Philip Morris International Inc. is in talks to buy Swedish Match AB, a maker of smokeless tobacco products, in a deal that would accelerate the Marlboro-maker’s push beyond cigarettes.
Swedish Match and Philip Morris International confirmed the discussions in statements Monday, saying talks are ongoing and there’s no certainty that an offer will be made. If the deal occurs, it would become one of the largest transatlantic transactions this year.
