Caught between its growing military ties with the U.S. amid China’s rise and historical relations with Russia, India continues to walk a fine line on the war in Ukraine more than two months after Moscow’s invasion began.

New Delhi has joined much of the world in calling for an end to violence, but it has yet to denounce Moscow or Russian President Vladimir Putin, a neutral stance that was laid bare with its abstention from a United Nations Security Council resolution denouncing Russia’s war in the days following the start of the invasion.

That has put India, which fears harming historically close ties with Russia, at odds with its partners in “the Quad” security grouping, which have all denounced Russia for the war and accused Moscow of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians. India is the only Quad member that hasn’t slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion.

By taking a neutral stance on the war, geopolitical experts and a former Indian ambassador say, New Delhi has only one country’s interests in mind: India’s. New Delhi’s relationship with Moscow is too important for it to jeopardize and it’s unlikely to be persuaded to take a firm stance, experts say.

The public, in contrast with citizens of many other major democracies, has broadly supported India’s neutrality and efforts by New Delhi to urge Russia and Ukraine to resolve the war through dialogue and diplomacy. No major anti-war protests have broken out in the country since the start of the invasion and few dissenting voices have emerged since the outbreak of the war.

‘India first’

India’s stance on the war has been seen favorably in Moscow and, unlike Japan, the EU, U.K. and the U.S., India was left off Russia’s recently compiled list of unfriendly nations.

K. P. Fabian, India’s former ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the U.N. in Rome, said that there has been a misconception in the West with regard to India’s stance on the conflict, including its decision to abstain from the Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Russian-developed T-90 Bhishma tanks used by the Indian Army are displayed during a parade in New Delhi in January 2019. India, the world’s largest importer of arms, is also the largest buyer of defense equipment from Russia. | REUTERS

India did not vote for Russia or against America, Fabian said. India voted for India.

“India is intelligently looking after its interests. America was unrealistic if it expected that India was in the same geopolitical situation as Europe is,” he said.

Avinash Anil Godbole, an associate professor of international relations and an assistant dean at O. P. Jindal Global University, says that while India will not endorse violence as a means to resolve problems, its dependency on Russia for trade cannot be undermined.

“India will not support interventions and violation of sovereignty for sure and also can’t support nonpeaceful resolutions of conflicts,” he said.

“India’s oil imports and defense equipment dependence may be a factor (for its stance) but also India’s historic neutrality is at play here as well. Sanctioning Russia also means loss in business and other implications so that is not an easy decision.”

Indeed, the trade relationship between New Delhi and Moscow remains crucial for both parties. India purchased 13 million barrels of discounted crude from Russia in the 1½ months after the invasion began, with the U.S. telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi that an uptick in purchases was not in the country’s best interests.

India, the world’s largest importer of arms, is also the largest buyer of defense equipment from Russia and the war hasn’t affected New Delhi’s plans in that arena either, with the country reportedly telling the U.S. that alternatives to Russian weaponry are too expensive to consider.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of their meeting in New Delhi on March 19. While a joint statement issued after Kishida’s meeting with Modi fell short of condemning Russia, there was no indication of a serious rift between India and the rest of the Quad. | REUTERS

Gunjan Singh, an assistant professor at O.P. Jindal Global University’s law school, believes India standing on its own shows how the country has developed in the geopolitical sphere.

“India abstaining on the U.N. resolution is an indication of India’s strategic autonomy. New Delhi continues to not engage in any international ‘camp.’ It also shows maturing of India’s international strategic maneuvering,” she said.

‘The Quad’ dilemma

India’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war stands in stark contrast to that of other members of the Quad security dialogue — the U.S., Japan and Australia.

Some efforts have been made to bring India around and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid Modi a visit in late March during which he urged a stronger stance from New Delhi. But India hasn’t budged and the rest of the Quad has, according to an Australian envoy, “accepted India’s position.

“We understand that each country has a bilateral relationship and it is clear from the comments of the (Ministry of External Affairs) and Prime Minister Modi himself that he has used his contacts to call for the end of the conflict and no country will be unhappy with that,” said Barry O’Farrell, the Australian High Commissioner to India.

Fabian, for his part, says India will not compromise its own interests for other nations, even its partners in the Quad. New Delhi is ready to work with the Quad, but Washington should not expect India to change tack on Russia, he said.

While a joint statement issued after Kishida’s meeting with Modi fell short of condemning Russia, there was no indication of a serious rift between India and the rest of the Quad.

An Indian army officer aims a Russian assault rifle while visiting a range outside the Russian city of Vladikavkaz in 2010, ahead of joint military drills. | REUTERS

The joint statement said the two leaders aired “serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis” in Ukraine, and urged an “immediate cessation of violence,” without directly referring to Russia.

Experts agreed that differing positions on the war in Ukraine will not impact the future of the Quad in the face of China’s growing might. Quad leaders are due to meet in Tokyo on May 24.

Godbole of O. P. Jindal Global University says the Quad’s efforts to protect the Indo-Pacific is a long-term and time-intensive issue and has little to do with the present conflict in Ukraine.

“The Quad is looking at the Indo-Pacific and conflict there is a long-term challenge as well. So India’s stance on Russia does not impact what happens” with the Quad, he said.

Broad support

While Indians broadly decry the scenes of violence coming from eastern Europe, particularly in the days after the start of the invasion when many Indian students scrambled to evacuate, the government’s neutrality has also been met with widespread support.

Kahkashan, a New Delhi resident, lamented that wars in modern times show that political decisions continue to impact regular citizens the most. And that’s the case on both sides of the war in Ukraine, she said.

“I have watched quite a bit about this conflict but, to whom did it impact? Not the politicians or their family. Wars only give pain and … women and children are also the victims” since they are the most vulnerable, she said.

“Sanctions have been imposed (on Russia) but again I would ask to whom does it affect the most? Politicians or the common citizens?”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in December. Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, New Delhi has joined much of the world in calling for an end to violence, but it has yet to denounce Moscow or Putin. | REUTERS

Subramanian Swamy, a member of parliament and former Cabinet minister known for Hindu nationalist views, has provided a rare voice of dissent over India’s stance.

“We must bond with Ukraine and be with NATO. That is our national interest being a democratic country,” he wrote to his 10 million Twitter followers in the hours after the war began.

In an op-ed published by The Hindu Times on March 21, Subramanian said “India must at least condemn Moscow’s aggression and illegal invasion.”

Still, some citizens say they aren’t sure where to pin the blame for the war.

“I have read a few articles from Western media and have read a few from Indian and Chinese (media). It has made me think again and again and I could not figure out whom should I believe,” said Shrikanth GV, a postgraduate student at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi.

“In the West people can be easily polarized when it comes to Russia due to several reasons. In India, Russians are still being seen as friends and Russia as an old ally.”