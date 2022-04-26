An investor-led push for major oil companies to set climate goals in line with the Paris agreement has won support from a key proxy adviser for the first time, setting up a showdown at upcoming shareholder meetings.

Institutional Shareholder Services urged investors in Occidental Petroleum Corp. and refiner Valero Energy Corp. to back proposals to align the companies’ targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions — including those of their customers — with the Paris accord, according to investor reports seen by Bloomberg.

ISS is likely to issue the same recommendation for eight other oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., facing similar votes, said Mark van Baal, founder of activist investor group Follow This, which put forward the proposal.

It’s the first time that ISS “doesn’t agree with an oil major’s claim that the company already has Paris-consistent targets,” van Baal said.

The ISS decision is significant because many investors follow its voting recommendations closely during proxy voting season. Its stance comes as major money managers such as BlackRock Inc. are more frequently supporting environmental proposals, and as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) weighs a new rule that would mandate that public companies disclose climate risks and carbon emissions.

“Investors would benefit from additional information on interim steps the company is taking to meet its long-term net-zero by 2050 target and how it plans to allocate capital in line with that goal,” ISS said in its recommendation to Occidental shareholders. Occidental’s annual meeting is scheduled for May 6, while Valero’s is Wednesday.

Occidental said its board opposes the Follow This proposal, because it “seeks to redesign our existing interim emissions reduction targets in a manner that is counter to Oxy’s net-zero strategy, our competitive strengths and our value proposition for shareholders.” Valero didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Occidental was the first U.S. oil and gas company to establish targets to zero out Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2050, spokesman Eric Moses said. The firm has set 14 specific goals on emissions reduction that Occidental believes are aligned with the goals of the Paris agreement, he said.

“These targets are ambitious, specific, measurable and tied directly to our net-zero strategy,” Moses said.

Occidental and Valero’s climate goals rely heavily on capturing carbon dioxide and burying it, a technology that’s so far been prohibitively expensive. The companies are urging investors to vote against the climate resolutions.

The Transition Pathway Initiative, a group supported by more than 110 global investors, including BlackRock, said in November that Occidental’s strategy is consistent with a goal of keeping global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The SEC has allowed more environmental and social proposals to go to vote this year after overturning a policy enacted under the Trump administration that made it easier for companies to exclude such resolutions from ballots. The agency has quashed 19% of resolutions that companies asked to block this season, compared with between 43% and 54% over the past four years, according to research firm Sustainable Investments Institute near Washington.

Follow This and another shareholder group, Majority Action, have proposed that Occidental and other oil producers such as Exxon Mobil Corp. set stricter targets to reduce emissions and combat climate change.