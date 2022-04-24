Tokyo confirmed 4,936 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from 5,220 a week before.

The seven-day average of new infections dropped from 6,723.1 to 5,467.1 a week earlier, while no deaths were reported, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of severe cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from Saturday at 14.

Tokyo has seen a downward trend in the number of daily new cases in the past week or so, but the metropolitan government’s COVID-19 monitoring panel said on Thursday that the capital could face a resurgence because daily figures remain high.

The metropolitan government is also cautious about letting its guard down, as more people will like travel and have parties during the Golden Week holiday season from late April to early May.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed a total of 43,967 new COVID-19 cases, down by some 3,600 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country came to 35.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by four from Friday to 203.