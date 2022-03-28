To promote the charm of Minoyaki (Mino pottery) — traditional ceramic ware produced in the Tono region of the former province of Mino, now in Gifu Prefecture — an exhibition of Minoyaki ramen bowls is being held at the Japan House cultural promotion center in Los Angeles.

With ramen increasingly popular overseas, “The Art of the Ramen Bowl,” which started on March 18 and will run through July 5, features bowls made by potters in the region and aims to introduce the rich art of Minoyaki to the world.

One of the potters is Sumiyasu Kato, 63, president of the Sanyu Seitosho pottery studio, who makes 3,000 ramen bowls a month with three of his employees. The studio is based in the city of Toki, a mountainous area in the Tono region that is a major producer of Minoyaki bowls.

At the studio there are piles of unglazed ramen bowls. Kato carefully dips them into the glaze, one by one, using a special tool.

Ramen is now known around the world as a part of Japan’s food culture. However, few people give much thought to the process of making the ware that enhances the experience of a bowl of hot ramen.

The exhibition in Los Angeles was sparked by an idea from graphic designer Taku Sato, 66.

From 2014 to 2015, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tono region held a special exhibition in Tokyo featuring Minoyaki ramen bowls. The exhibition was planned and supervised by Sato and Mari Hashimoto, a writer and editor.

Recalling the idea of using ramen bowls for the Tokyo exhibition, Sato said, “If we use popular ramen as a gateway, people may become interested in Minoyaki culture.”

Sato, who has been involved in the promotion of Minoyaki since around 2012 at the request of the local community, said he had his sights set on introducing Minoyaki to the world from that time on.

The idea grew in line with the popularity of ramen in the United States. According to Yuko Kaifu, director of Japan House Los Angeles, pork-flavored ramen became popular around 15 years ago. The boom was followed by salt- and soy sauce-flavored ramen, and now there are even vegetarian versions.

Takumi Ando talks about his passion for Minoyaki works in Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture. | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN

Kaifu, who wanted American people to know more about ramen, learned about the Tokyo exhibition through Hashimoto, a friend of hers. Kaifu eventually succeeded in holding the exhibition at Japan House, which is one of the Foreign Ministry’s overseas hubs for promoting Japanese culture and technology.

Kaifu says she wants American people to know the history and regional characteristics of ceramic bowls in addition to enjoying the taste of ramen.

The centerpiece of the U.S. exhibition is a bowl designed by famous artist Tadanori Yokoo and produced by Sanyu Seitosho. The company has been producing ramen bowls as its mainstay product for the past 70 years since its establishment, and its products are used by famous restaurants both in Japan and abroad.

Kato of Sanyu Seitosho aims to make “bowls that enhance the taste of ramen.” The body of the bowl is formed by machine, but the rim is shaped by hand using a razor-like tool. He uses his fingers and sense of touch to adjust the edges, in order to create a smooth texture.

He decides on the shapes of bowls according to the preferences of each restaurant that places an order, as ramen looks different depending on the size and shape of a bowl.

At the exhibition, Kato wants to showcase in the U.S. the high level of technical skill used to produce Minoyaki. “Even an ordinary bowl has its own ingenuity. I want people to see that,” he said.

The term Minoyaki refers to a wide range of pottery produced in the Tono region, from industrial products to ceramic works and tiles.

At their peak, sales of Japanese tableware produced under the Minoyaki moniker reached ¥51.9 billion in 1994, while that of Western tableware hit ¥61.9 billion in 1985. But over the years, sales have declined as cheaper Chinese products have come into the market.

The slump affecting the restaurant industry amid the coronavirus pandemic has also hit potters in the region hard, with Sanyu Seitosho experiencing a 30% drop in production.

Kato is not optimistic that the U.S. exhibition will immediately lead to a sales increase. But he believes it may give him an opportunity to present the charm of Minoyaki on a world stage.

“If there are even a few people who are interested in the possibility of doing something like this with Minoyaki, (our efforts) may bear fruit somewhere.”

Takumi Ando, 52, another potter from the region and the head of the Mino Togei (ceramic art) Association, recalled his excitement when he was asked to make a ramen bowl for the Los Angeles exhibition.

“I was thrilled about having our ceramic culture known abroad,” he said.

The Tono region is known as a major hub for mass-produced ceramics, but many traditional ceramic techniques used for tea ceremony goods during the Azuchi-Momoyama Period (1568-1600) have also been handed down for centuries.

At the U.S. exhibition, ramen bowls made with different styles of Minoyaki are on display, all of which use traditional techniques from the early modern period.

Ten potters in their 40s to 60s from the Tono region have created ramen bowls and ceramic spoons using their special techniques and glazes. Among them are a technique called Oribe, which was born from the tea ceremony culture and features a deep green glaze, and Seiji, which was introduced from China and uses a grayish green glaze.

Ando is exhibiting a bowl using the Shino technique. Shino has been used since the Azuchi-Momoyama Period and is characterized by a pale pinkish glaze and thick texture. A white clay and a white glaze made from feldspar give it a unique look.

Ando also makes full use of the “kneading” technique, in which he mixes several types of clay that emit different colors when fired. He succeeded in creating an exquisite mixture of peach and gray tones that brings about a beauty like an evening scene.

Within Japanese pottery culture, which has been influenced by the respective Chinese and the Korean cultures, Shino is said to be a technique unique to Japan.

“Shino was born from the combination of high-quality clays and the Japanese sense of beauty. It must be something new to people overseas,” Ando said.

The exhibition project was planned by the Ceramic Valley council, a voluntary organization of young executives from ceramic and tile manufacturers and trading companies in the Tono region.

The council, which was established in 2021 to promote and develop Minoyaki, chose ten styles of the pottery out of 15 or so traditional techniques and asked potters who specialize in each of the techniques to produce them.

This was an adventure for the potters as well. Ando had little experience in making ramen bowls, but he had to create a piece that would be instantly recognizable as a ramen bowl to people overseas.

“I thought of a shape and color that would accentuate ramen in the bowl. I was also particular about the shape itself, to make it look neat and clean,” he said.

Ando and his fellow potters, who have been carrying on the traditions of Minoyaki for generations, are excited about the new challenge. “Minoyaki is filled with a sense of beauty peculiar to Japan, such as ‘cracks’ and ‘strains.’ I believe visitors will be able to feel that beauty when they see our works,” he said.

This section features topics and issues from the Chubu region covered by the Chunichi Shimbun. The original articles were published March 8 and March 9.