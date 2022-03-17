Princess Aiko, 20, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, gave her first solo news conference on Thursday, saying she would serve her official duties as an adult member of the royal family while staying close to the people.

“Since I was a child, I grew up watching the emperor, the empress, Emperor Emeritus (Akihito), Empress Emerita (Michiko) and other members of the imperial family get close to the people and perform their official duties with sincerity,” she said.

“I believe that the most important spirit of the imperial family is to always wish for the happiness of the people and to fulfill their duties while sharing hardships and joys with the people, as the emperor emeritus has often said and as has been handed down to the emperor.”

At the outset of her remarks, Princess Aiko, the granddaughter of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emeritus Michiko, said she was saddened by the loss of lives caused by a major quake that struck northeastern Japan the night before, and offered her deepest sympathies and condolences for the bereaved and other affected families. She also mentioned the Great East Japan Earthquake that struck 11 years ago last week, which still has more than 2,500 people still unaccounted for and has forced nearly 40,000 to live away from home.

“It is not easy to heal from the emotional trauma of the disaster, and I imagine that it will take time,” she said. “I hope that we can continue to give our thoughts and feelings to those who are going through such hardships.”

The princess, who turned 20 on Dec. 1, added that she is worried about an increase in the number of natural disasters and the scale of the disasters gradually growing in Japan and abroad in recent years.

“In such circumstances, I was very impressed to see people working as volunteers in the affected areas on TV and other media, regardless of whether they live in the same city or not, trying their best to be of help to others,” she said. “I have a close friend who is involved as a volunteer in Fukushima Prefecture, which was affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, and I myself am also interested in disaster relief volunteer work.”

The customary news conference, which is typically organized around the time when a royal family member performs the coming-of-age ceremonies, marked the first since Princess Kako, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, last held one in December 2014.

The princess, who is a sophomore at Gakushuin University and learning Japanese literature, plans to prioritize her studies for the time being, but attended the New Year’s Greeting Ceremony for the first time as an adult member of the imperial family in addition to several court rituals from the end of last year to the beginning of the new year.

“I felt a sense of responsibility as an adult member of the imperial family for each and every event and I will do my utmost to the best of my ability,” she said.

In her personal life, the princess said she sometimes goes jogging inside the Imperial Palace with the emperor or plays badminton or volleyball with the staff, adding that she is interested in nature and what kinds of creatures live in the Imperial Palace.

On marriage, the princess said it still seems a long way off for her and added that she has not given it much thought.

“As for my ideal partner, I don’t have a specific one in mind, but I think that a relationship in which we can be together and make each other smile would be ideal,” she said.

Asked about the marriage of former Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, to commoner Kei Komuro last October, the princess said she has heard that the decision to not hold the traditional rites, such as an audience with the emperor and the empress, was made by the emperor and the crown prince, and added she would decline to talk about the matter.