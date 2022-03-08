Japan will impose further sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, freezing assets held by their government officials and other entities, the top government spokesman said Tuesday.

As Russia escalates its attack on Ukraine with Belarus “clearly involved,” Japan will ban exports of oil-refining equipment to Russia and dual-use products to Belarus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan is also discussing a ban on oil imports from Russia with the United States and European countries, a government source close to the matter said Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said Japan still has “several more options” for sanctions against Russia, underscoring the need for Japan to act with Western countries in dealing with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. But he refrained from saying whether Japan will join the United States and European nations in banning Russian flights from its airspace.

While the international community has been stepping up pressure on Russia since its invasion on Feb. 24, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Washington and European allies are now exploring banning imports of Russian oil.

“As for economic sanctions, while assessing the impact on the international community, I believe the government needs to closely work with the international community, including the Group of Seven nations, to show Russia that an outrage such as its invasion of Ukraine will come at a heavy price,” Kishida said during a parliamentary session.

With other countries, Japan has already decided to slap sanctions on Russia, such as excluding several banks from a key international payment network known as SWIFT to disrupt the country’s trade and money transfers.

Japan has hinted at taking further steps, although it remains reluctant to close its airspace to Russian planes. The government believes doing so would likely prompt Russia to take the same measure against Japan and affect its transportation of COVID-19 vaccines from Europe.

Kishida cautioned against thinking the Ukraine crisis is “somebody else’s problem in Europe,” saying that “international order also covering Asia is being shaken.”

Noting Russia and China have maintained close relations, Kishida said the Japanese government will “pay close attention to the moves of the two countries, including their foreign policies.”

While sanctions imposed on Russia are not expected to directly affect Japan’s ability to ensure a stable supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), they could indirectly affect energy-related projects, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said.

“We will closely monitor (developments),” he said in parliament, adding that Japan would act appropriately in step with the G7.

Amid growing fears over potential serious ramifications for the global economy, there are some calls in Japan to invoke a trigger clause designed to cut gasoline taxes.

Kishida said in the Upper House committee he will consider every option to ease the impact of the soaring oil prices on Japan’s economy.

But the government is likely to forgo invoking the clause at least for the time being, as it has already decided on increasing subsidies for oil wholesalers.