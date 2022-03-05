100 YEARS AGO

Saturday, March 11, 1922

Mrs. Sanger lands after investigation

After having been interviewed by 26 newspaper reporters in her steamer cabin at one time and “investigated” and instructed by a representative of the Home Office and his official interpreter for half an hour, and after having waited for hours for her official permission to land, Mrs. Margaret Sanger, president of the Birth Control League in america, descended the gangway of the liner Taiyo Maru at Yokohama at 6.30 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Accompanied by Baron and Baroness Ishimoto and a representative of the magazine Kaizo, Mrs. Sanger and her son Grant came at once to Tokyo. When going through customs Mrs. Sanger’s baggage was closely examined, and 40 copies of her own books were confiscated. These are to be returned when she leaves Japan.

After a week of conflicting opinions as to whether she would be permitted to make addresses, the birth control advocate was instructed carefully and permitted to land on condition that she would not speak on practical methods of birth control and would make no addresses withouth the permission in each instance of the local prefectural authorities. She was informed that she would not be permitted to make public addresses at all, but that she would be allowed to address small exclusive gatherings after permission in each case had been secured.

Mrs. Sanger sent a wireless message to the United States Consulate-General in Yokohama a few hours before the arrival of the steamer requesting that application be made for permission for her to land. The message was received about the time the ship arrived, and a representative of the Consulate-General met her on board the ship, where arrangements were made with representatives of the prefectural office, also on board, for her debarkation. However, the formalities had to be put in writing which caused added delay.

Margaret Sanger was an activist for birth control and is credited for creating the term for it. She founded the American Birth Control League, which evolved into the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Baroness Ishimoto divorced in 1944 and was the first woman to run for public office in Japan under her actual name, Shidzue Kato.

75 YEARS AGO

Sunday, March 16,1947

Capital is divided into 22 wards under new metropolitan system

The new Tokyo metropolitan system, with the city divided into 22 wards, was put into effect on Saturday.

The 22 new wards are Chiyoda (formerly Kanda and Kojimachi), Minato (formerly Shiba, Akasaka and Azabu), Shinagawa (formerly Shinagawa and Ebara), Ota (formerly Omori and Kamata), Meguro, Setagaya, Shibuya, Nakano, Suginami, Bunkyo (formerly Hongo and Koishikawa), Shinjuku (formerly Ushigome, Yotsuya and Yodobashi), Toshima, Itabashi, Kita (formerly Oji and Takinogawa), Daito (formerly Asakusa and Shitaya), Arakawa, Adahci, Sumida (formerly Mukojima and Honjo), Koto (formerly Joto and Fukagawa), Chuo (formerly Nihonbashi and Kyobashi), Katsushika and Edogawa.

The new administrative division of the metropolitan area was worked out in order that each new ward would have a population of around 200,000 persons and would cover an area of about 10 square kilometers.

All regulations relating to the new administrative system, including those concerning the personnel of the new ward offices, were promulgated simultaneously with the enforcement of the new metropolitan system.

The location of new ward offices has been fixed except for three wards: Minato, Bunkyo and Sumida.

Unlike the old, the new wards are to enjoy the status of a special ward, and to be treated as though they were cities by themselves.

This means that the new wards, as independent wards, will be granted wide powers to raise loans and levy taxes.

50 YEARS AGO

Saturday, March 11, 1972

3 more radicals’ bodies found

Gunma police Friday unearthed the bodies of two women, one of them eight months’ pregnant, and a man apparently killed by their fellow ultraleftist activists of the Rengo Sekigun (United Red Army) in two forests in northern Gunma Prefecture.

This brought the total number of those allegedly “executed” by the activists to four.

The discovery of the bodies was made of information obtained from confessions by 13 arrested members of Rengo Sekigun, including the five arrested late last month in the Asama Sanso lodge in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, after a 10-day police siege.

On the basis of their confessions, police believe as many as seven more Rengo Sekigun “traitors” may have been killed and buried in different locations.

Later in the day, the arrested extremists, who began to admit the bizarre torture killings of fellow activists in detail, told police of a site where another victim was buried.

Police said 100 policemen would be mobilized early this morning to search for the fifth victim, believed buried in a wooded area in Gunma-gun, Gunma Prefecture.

He was believed to be Jun Yamazaki, 21, a former student of Waseda University, wanted by police for robberies and thefts.

An autopsy conducted on the three unearthed bodies showed that the two women had either starved or froze to death after beatings. The male activist committed suicide by biting off his tongue during torture, police said.

25 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 14, 1997

Radiation cleanup starts; exposure toll put at 37

At least two more workers have been added to the list of 35 known to have been exposed to Japan’s worst radiation leak as cleanup and containment efforts began Thursday at a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Workers at the state-run Tokai facility, run by (the state-run) Power Reactor and Nuclear Fuel Development Corp., began cleaning around the site of a fire that broke out around 10 a.m. Tuesday and caused an explosion about 11 hours later.

PNC says the radiation around the explosion site is below the minimum level that can be gauged by radiation counters. It allowed reporters and photographers to view parts of the area as the cleanup and containment work went on Thursday afternoon.

PNC as yet to announce the cause of the fire or of the explosion, which reportedly came after the fire had not been totally extinguished.

After documenting the situation on video, 55 workers with masks and double gloves began sweeping up. Others temporarily sealed broken doors, bolted 12-mm thick veneer boards to windows and caulked gaps between boards and walls with resin to minimize any further leakage, officials said.

Because the boards are porous, the building cannot be sealed air-tight, but the temporary measure should minimize leakage, the officials said.

PNC will finish sealing all windows and relax an entrance ban by today after fixing a ventilator that controls the building’s air pressure. Most of the four-story building’s windowpanes wand two steel shutters were destroyed in the explosion.

