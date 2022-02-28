Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday pushed back against a suggestion by former leader Shinzo Abe that Japan discuss a nuclear-sharing arrangement with the U.S. amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

A U.S.-Japan nuclear-sharing deal would be “unacceptable given our country’s stance of maintaining the three nonnuclear principles,” Kishida said in parliament, referring to Japan’s 1967 commitment not to possess, produce or allow nuclear weapons on the country’s territory.

The prime minister made the remarks a day after Abe, who remains a heavyweight in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as head of its largest faction, told a TV program that discussions on such a deterrent should not be taboo as the global security environment — especially in Asia — becomes increasingly fraught.

“Japan is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and has its three nonnuclear principles,” Abe said. “But it should not treat as a taboo discussions on the reality of how the world is kept safe.”

NATO’s sharing program lets the United States keep its nuclear weapons in Europe under its custody, but allows for allies without such weapons to host them and take part in the decision-making process should they ever be used.

Under its alliance with Washington, Japan relies on the U.S. “nuclear umbrella” to deter threats, though the government has in the past said that its postwar pacifist Constitution allows it to possess nuclear weapons as long as they are kept to the minimum level necessary for self-defense.

Japan — the only nation to have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of atomic bombs, when Hiroshima and Nagasaki were attacked at the end of World War II — has ruled out joining the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Shinzo Abe | REUTERS

Kishida, who was elected from a constituency in Hiroshima, has called for a world free of nuclear weapons, vowing in a policy speech in January to set up an international group of “eminent persons” to achieve that goal.

Abe said Sunday that had Ukraine kept some of the nuclear weapons left on its territory after the breakup of the Soviet Union, instead of exchanging them for a security guarantee, it may have been able to deter an invasion by Russia.

Stressing the severe regional security environment — including China’s growing assertiveness and North Korea’s nuclear program — Abe pointed to NATO’s nuclear-sharing arrangements as an example of how Japan could deter those and other threats.

“Japan should also consider various options in its discussions,” including nuclear sharing, he said during the program, which aired on Fuji Television.

Abe’s comments on nuclear-sharing are believed to be the first by a former prime minister.

Polling suggests the public remains steadfastly against the idea of Japan acquiring its own nuclear arsenal. But Abe hinted that a sharing agreement akin to NATO’s could be a more palatable option for the public.

“Many people in Japan probably don’t know about the system,” he said.

Remarks on nuclear weapons in Japan, while unusual among senior politicians, have emerged more frequently in recent years. In 2017, former defense chief Shigeru Ishiba suggested Japan could rethink its policy of barring nuclear weapons from its shores.

Observers said Abe’s comments Sunday, however, were likely more about pushing Washington to take bolder steps to bolster the alliance with Japan.

“This is about broader alliance management and pushing the envelope politically for broader conventional shifts that’d be less extreme than nuclear options,” Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote on Twitter.