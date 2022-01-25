The rapid rise in omicron cases has prompted moves to concentrate medical resources on severe patients, amid worries that the health care system will once again be put under severe strain.

The development comes on top of the expected expansion of quasi-emergency measures to 18 more prefectures.

As some hospitals are starting to become overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, the government has decided that younger, low-risk patients can start isolating themselves without a doctor’s diagnosis, so that those who have higher risk of developing severe symptoms will get necessary medical attention.

It is a major change from the previous policy, in which all patients basically had to go to the doctor to be registered as a COVID-19 patient. Doctors would diagnose them as a coronavirus patient and report the case to the government, while public health center officials would keep tabs on them during their recuperation at home. But with the revision, patients themselves will contact their local public health center.

The health ministry notified municipalities of the change late on Monday, giving them the option of adopting the new policy if hospitals start to get overwhelmed.

For instance, if a patient under the age of 40 has been vaccinated twice, does not have an underlying disease and tests positive for COVID-19 with an antigen test, they can simply notify the public health center and isolate themselves without going to the doctor, it said.

If a close contact of a COVID-19 patient such as a family member starts to develop symptoms like a fever, doctors can diagnose them as having been infected with the virus without the need for a PCR test. Until now, close contacts had to test positive before being given the diagnosis.

In both cases, if the patient is suffering from severe symptoms or is a high-risk patient, they are urged to get medical attention.

“We made the policy revision so that if the number of infected people continues to rise, patients can get the appropriate tests and recuperate quickly,” health minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters Monday.

Shigeru Omi, chair of the government’s coronavirus subcommittee, told reporters on Tuesday that the latest revision is expected to alleviate the burden on medical facilities.

Many people who have tested positive “are young people, most of whom do not suffer severe symptoms,” said Omi. “If all of them go to see the doctor, it will create a serious situation.”

Okinawa Prefecture, which was one of the first parts of Japan to see a rise in cases from the omicron variant, is already experiencing strains on the health care system, with the hospital occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients reaching 62.2% as of Monday. Some 373 nurses, doctors and hospital staffers were absent from work as of Monday, since they were either infected with COVID-19 or were a close contact.

In Okinawa, workers at nursing care facilities have been exempted from a mandatory six-day isolation period for close contacts since Friday amid the shortage of staff. The government is considering expanding this to other prefectures if they also see a labor shortage. At present, close contacts need to isolate for 10 days, but the period can be shortened to six days for essential workers.

The severe situation in Okinawa may soon spread to other areas, as daily cases continue to rise. On Monday, nationwide cases were 44,810, more than double the 20,984 cases reported the same day the week before.

Later on Tuesday, the government is expected to place 18 more prefectures under quasi-emergencies, bringing the number of prefectures under such measures to 34, or about 70% of the total.

The newly added prefectures will be Hokkaido, Aomori, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Ishikawa, Nagano, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Shimane, Okayama, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Kagoshima.

The quasi-emergency will be effective from Thursday through Feb. 20. The government is also expected to extend the emergency for Yamaguchi, Hiroshima and Okinawa prefectures, slated to expire at the end of this month, through Feb. 20.

With a majority of prefectures soon to be under a quasi-emergency, questions are being raised as to whether a more stringent, fully fledged state of emergency could be on the horizon.

“Japanese people have a high awareness of health (issues) even if they are not under legal restrictions,” said Omi. “But if the current measures are not effective and the health care system becomes overwhelmed … (issuing a state of emergency) is a possibility.”

