In an election that provided a boost to supporters of a long controversial U.S. base and a blow to the Okinawa governor, voters in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, returned the ruling coalition-backed mayor to office Sunday night.

Taketoyo Toguchi, 60, secured a second term over challenger Yohei Kishimoto, 49, winning the closely watched mayoral race by just over 5,000 votes out of the 34,134 cast. Voter turnout was 68.32%.

Toguchi was backed by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito and ran on promises to emphasize local economic and social welfare issues, including providing financial support for child-raising, as well as his governing record. He refused to publicly take sides on the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a congested area in central Okinawa to Nago's Henoko coastal district beside Camp Schwab, adopting the same stance he did in his first campaign.

“There’s not much we can do about the base other than keep a close eye on developments between the central government and the Okinawa Prefectural Government,” Toguchi told reporters following his victory.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said Toguchi’s victory was a big one.

“It’s also a plus for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s high approval ratings. With the Upper House election this summer and the Okinawa governor’s election in the autumn, this important Nago victory is a good start to what will be a year of elections,” he told reporters late Sunday.

Anti-base relocation candidate Yohei Kishimoto apologizes to Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki (left) and supporters for his defeat in the Nago mayoral election, in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday night. | KYODO

Kishimoto was backed by Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and several smaller anti-base opposition parties in an “all-Okinawa” campaign firmly against the Henoko facility. His failure, along with a loss by an all-Okinawa incumbent to an LDP-backed candidate in the Nanjo mayoral election on the same day, spells trouble for Tamaki.

Despite the loss, Tamaki remained defiant.

“I’m not concerned at all about Kishimoto’s loss. There were people who supported Toguchi who were also opposed to the Henoko project,” the governor told reporters at Kishimoto’s campaign headquarters Sunday night. "I haven’t moved one millimeter from my position of opposing the Henoko facility."

The Henoko project has remained a source of controversy in Nago and Okinawa since a nonbinding referendum in the city in December 1997 rejected it by 52.9% to 45.3%, only to see the mayor agree to a relocation plan a few days later.

In the 1998 Nago mayoral election, voters chose Kishimoto’s father, who agreed to a conditional relocation. In 2009, then-Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama pledged to relocate the base outside of Okinawa, before finally accepting the Henoko location the following year. But in the 2010 and 2014 Nago mayoral elections, the winning candidate opposed the facility and progress stalled.

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, who opposed the project, died in August 2018. But his successor, Tamaki, won election in September 2018 with the supported of an all-Okinawa coalition that opposed the Henoko project.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki speaks to reporters at the prefectural government building on Monday. | KYODO

Despite Tamaki’s victory, the central government began landfill work in Henoko bay needed for the facility in December 2018. However, last November Tamaki refused to approve an application for a design change from the Defense Ministry’s Okinawa bureau. Less than 9% of the soil for the landfill work had been poured as of the end of 2021.

With Toguchi’s re-election, the ruling coalition now turns its attention to finding a candidate to run against Tamaki in the governor’s election, which must be held by the end of September. That poll is likely to determine the future of Tamaki’s supporters and whether local opposition to the Henoko project, now 25 years old, continues.