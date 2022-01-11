Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is set to name Masahiro Kihara chief executive officer, according to people with knowledge of the plans, as Japan’s third-largest banking group seeks to reshape itself following a slew of technical troubles and regulatory penalties.

In yet another system failure Tuesday, however, Mizuho Bank said its business customers are experiencing troubles using its online banking services.

The clients have been faced with problems when attempting to log in to their online accounts since 8 a.m. with the bank saying it has instead asked customers to make transactions using ATMs.

The latest system trouble comes after Japan’s financial authorities ordered the bank and its parent Mizuho Financial Group in November to improve their operations and clarify management responsibility for a series of system failures.

The appointment of Kihara is set to be decided upon at a board meeting next Monday, and he will take office on April 1, when his predecessor Tatsufumi Sakai plans to depart, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. Yasuhiro Sasaki, a spokesman for Mizuho, said a decision hasn’t been made yet.

Kihara, 56, is a senior executive officer and head of the global products unit, which handles investment banking businesses such as syndicated loans, bond issues and mergers advice. A career insider, he joined what is today’s Mizuho in 1989 and has also had stints in areas including risk management and finance.

Sakai said in November that he would step down after the country’s regulator issued a business-improvement order and said the lender didn’t pay enough attention to risks within its computer systems. The management shake-up marks another chapter in Mizuho’s struggles with repeated technical failures since its creation more than two decades ago.

The new CEO will need to regain trust from customers as well as the nation’s financial regulator, which has accused the lender of failing to learn from past incidents.

The series of glitches started in February, when ATMs swallowed more than 5,000 cash cards and passbooks. A month later, a hardware failure caused a delay in 300 foreign-currency money transfers. By the time Sakai announced his planned departure, there had been eight such incidents since the beginning of 2021.

The smallest of Japan’s three megabanks, Mizuho also has been struggling to catch up with bigger rivals that are expanding beyond traditional lending into investment banking and wealth management.

Mizuho has also been diversifying. In its latest move, the bank agreed to buy U.S.-based Capstone Partners to expand in the business of helping private equity firms raise funds. The deal is slated to be completed in the first half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The business will be aided by Capstone’s network of more than 1,500 limited partners across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“Financial sponsors are rapidly evolving beyond their traditional roles and expanding their lines of business,” Shuji Matsuura, chairman and chief executive officer at Mizuho Americas, said in the statement. “Capstone is an excellent example of a firm that offers sponsor clients with a strategic value-add solution, which aligns well with our integrated and global coverage approach.”

In recent years, Mizuho Americas has been expanding its business of catering to the largest private equity companies in the world and helping them with investment transactions and other liquidity events. In 2018, it hired Stancel Riley from Wells Fargo & Co. and Richard Park from Deutsche Bank AG to be co-heads of its financial sponsors group.

Sakai, who became CEO of Mizuho Financial Group in 2018, has been trying to reshape the bank and change its corporate culture. He made major modifications to its organizational structure to focus resources on growth areas and rein in costs. Despite the system troubles, Mizuho reported sharp profit growth for the first half ended in September and announced its first dividend hike in seven years.