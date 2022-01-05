Nuclear-armed North Korea tested at least one apparent ballistic missile on Wednesday for its first launch of the year — just five days into 2022 — Japan and South Korea said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the test appeared to be of a ballistic missile. South Korea’s military also confirmed a test into the waters off its east coast but said it was of an unidentified projectile.

Japanese government officials said Tokyo was working to confirm whether the launch was of one or more missiles and whether they had landed in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The launch was North Korea’s first since it fired off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in October.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a key party meeting late last month at which he vowed to continue building up his country’s military capabilities.

“The increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean Peninsula and international politics have instigated calls to vigorously push forward with our national defense build-up plans without any delay,” Kim was quoted as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The report said Kim had used the meeting to order the production of powerful, modern weapons systems to improve his capabilities and called for the military’s “absolute loyalty and allegiance” to the ruling party.

That meeting, however, focused on a vow by the North Korean supreme leader to end the country’s chronic food shortages. The North is under tough U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs, but has also shuttered its borders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.