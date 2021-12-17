Osaka – Officials said 27 people were feared dead following a fire at a building in central Osaka on Friday.
The Osaka Municipal Fire Department received a report at around 10:20 a.m. that a fire started on the fourth floor of the building located in Osaka's Kitashinchi entertainment district near Osaka Station.
The fire was almost extinguished at around 10:45 a.m.
