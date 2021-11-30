Japan has confirmed the first case in the country of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a government source said Tuesday.

A Namibian diplomat in his 30s has been found to be infected with the heavily mutated variant after he tested positive for the coronavirus at Narita Airport near Tokyo upon his arrival on Sunday, the source said.

The variant is believed to be highly contagious.

In an effort to prevent the omicron variant from spreading in Japan, the government announced Monday that it would be banning all incoming foreign travelers for one month, effective from Nov. 30.

The new entry ban will not affect Japanese nationals or foreign residents returning to the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. However, those returning from designated countries where the variant has been reported will need to isolate at a government-designated facility for three to 10 days.