The health ministry has said it has decided to offer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who has already received two doses, media reported Thursday.
Japan had initially considered giving booster shots to front-line health workers and others who required priority first.
But ministry panel members agreed that all people who wish to get booster shots should get one, officials said.
