100 YEARS AGO

Saturday, Oct. 15, 1921

Business mission has last meeting

Japan’s largest business mission ever sent to foreign countries will leave Tokyo Central station at 10:51 o’clock this morning for Yokohama, to sail at 3 o’clock this afternoon for the United States. Containing representatives of Japan’s key industries, many of its members being leaders in the industrial development of the Japanese Empire, the Business Men’s Mission, as it is officially known, will have a significance to the business men of America and the United Kingdom, which it will visit later.

Final preparations for the departure of the members of the party were completed yesterday afternoon, a business meeting in which certain divisions of the party were made, being followed by a tiffin at the Industrial Club this was the last formal assembly of the members of the party until they meet this morning at Tokyo Station.

At yesterday’s business session there was a brief discussion of the divisions in the general group, which will be made after the party reaches New York City. It was announced that Dr. Takuma Dan, the leader of the party, would be forced because of his recent illness, to postpone his departure until the sailing of the Empress of Russia, Saturday, Oct. 22. As this boat reaches America only three days after the Kashima, which carries the main mission, it is thought that the slight delay in Dr. Dan’s arrival will not seriously hamper the work of the mission in America. While Mr. T. Sakai, who has been directing the preparations and general plans for the trip, will continue to handle any arrangements that may be necessary until Dr. Dan’s arrival, there will be no formal head of the mission until that time.

75 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 17, 1946

Renunciation of warfare influenced Crown Prince tutor

Japan’s renunciation of war clause in the new Constitution was the “deciding factor” which influenced the decision of Mrs. Elizabeth Grey Vining to accept the job of English tutor to Crown Prince Akihito, she told the United Press on her arrival in Yokohama Tuesday.

The attractive quaker school teacher said she thought her job would prove “interesting” and added she had heard the Crown Prince was mature intellectually.

Arriving abroad the Marine Falcon, which brought also 51 missionaries, 22 nuns and 145 dependent families and 523 Japanese repatriates, Mrs. Vining will be the first American tutor to teach a member of the Imperial Household.

“Japan in her new constitution has renounced war,” she said, “and this was the deciding factor toward my taking the job. I think my position can contribute much toward the cause of peace among nations.”

Mrs. Vining said she had understood she would work together with the Crown Prince Akihito’s present British tutor.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 22, 1971

5 men storm into Diet Bldg., hurl fire bombs

Five young men stormed into the Diet building compound and hurled two Motolov cocktails but were quickly subdued by riot police Thursday afternoon on the so-called International Antiwar Day.

The young men, wearing business suits or jackets broke through guards who challenged them and charged into the annex to the House of Representatives’ administrative offices at about 12:25 p.m.

Five guards had been posted around the entrance to the hallway of the annex which leads to the main Diet building.

Two of the five youths hurled Motolov cocktails in the hallway after rushing past the guards.

One of the bombs exploded but nobody was injured.

The five youths were arrested on trespassing charges and taken to Kojimachi police station for questioning.

One of them was carrying the red flag of the Kakumaruha (Revolutionary Marxists). Two unused gasoline bombs and leaflets were also found in their possession.

One of them also had two smoke sticks affixed to his legs.

Police believed the youths were members of the Kakumaruha guerilla squad.

Riot police were caught rather unaware because the raiders entered the annex building, which was guarded at the entrance only by plainclothesmen.

Riot police were guarding the nearby main Diet building.

The mail office, in front of which the gasoline bomb exploded, filled with smoke and became a scene of great confusion.

The five raiders were carrying badges which entitle the bearer to enter the Diet building without formalities, but they were found to be fakes.

The badge issued to each Diet man is shaped like a cherry blossom and carries a Chinese character indicating the House of Representatives on a field of green.

Police said the fakes looked sufficiently like the genuine ones to escape the eyes of a casual observer, but the badges anyway were invalid now as a result of tighter security imposed following the setting off of firecrackers by three radicals in the Diet chamber earlier this week.

When two guards challenged the men and reminded them that the badges were invalid now, the five pushed them away and raced through the hallway before being subdued.

25 YEARS AGO

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1996

Wireless electric news debuts in Tokyo

A “paperless electronic newspaper” service, touted as the first of its kind in the world, made its debut Tuesday for consumers in Tokyo and six surrounding prefectures.

The “newspaper” is a 180-gram display terminal that is as small as an electronic personal organizer, which it resembles. The terminal displays only text.

The operator of the E-News service, Electronic News Service Inc., has been running ads on trains showing rush-hour commuters reading the news on the machine instead of looking at a conventional newspaper.

The firm said the terminal’s small size lets readers enjoy the news on a crowded train without worrying about inconveniencing others by unfolding pages.

News is broadcast automatically to the subscriber by 6 a.m. each morning.

News from the Sankei Shimbun newspaper and information from Pia magazine are fed into the terminal each day by a receiving unit at the user’s home that decodes signals sent on Fuji Television broadcasts. The terminal must be plugged into the unit to load the text.

As for Sankei, all the Japanese-language information in the paper except photos, ads, and graphics are fed into the terminal.

Roughly half a million characters of information into it per day, according to Electronic News service.

