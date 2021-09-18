The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 862 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from the 1,273 infections logged a week ago.

The capital has now seen three straight days under 1,000 new infections.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria was 177, down by two from Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 887, compared to 1,496.3 a week earlier.

Also Saturday, Okinawa Prefecture saw 176 new infections, down from 270 last Saturday, along with four deaths and Hokkaido reported 77 new cases, down from 156 a week ago.