The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 862 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from the 1,273 infections logged a week ago.
The capital has now seen three straight days under 1,000 new infections.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria was 177, down by two from Thursday.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 887, compared to 1,496.3 a week earlier.
Also Saturday, Okinawa Prefecture saw 176 new infections, down from 270 last Saturday, along with four deaths and Hokkaido reported 77 new cases, down from 156 a week ago.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.